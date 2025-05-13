St. Paul’s Golden Thyme reopening to the public on Wednesday

A new era for Golden Thyme Restaurant and Bar in St. Paul’s historic Rondo Neighborhood starts this week.

The longtime staple, formerly known as Golden Thyme Coffee and Cake, is now a restaurant and bar as part of a push to revitalize the area.

Some neighbors had been concerned about alcohol sales, but last month, their liquor license got approved.

“We are closing at 9 p.m. We are not opening a nightclub. We are opening an elevated, accessible dining experience. People are excited about Golden Thyme reopening,” said Mikeya Griffin, the executive director for Rondo Community Land Trust, in a previous interview with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.

While a private event will be held at the restaurant on Tuesday, it will officially reopen to the public on Wednesday.

CLICK HERE for KSTP's full Rondo coverage.

