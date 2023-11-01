St. Paul woman seriously injured in I-94 crash with dump truck

A 69-year-old St. Paul woman was brought to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., a vehicle traveling eastbound on I-94 near Marion Street tried to make a lane change but sideswiped a Volkswagen, over-corrected and sideswiped a Volvo dump truck, and then was rear-ended by a Chrysler Town and Country, according to a State Patrol report.

All three drivers of the other vehicles were uninjured, according to the report.

No alcohol is believed to be involved, and road conditions were reportedly dry at the time.