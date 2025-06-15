St. Paul woman seriously injured after being shot in St. Paul Friday

St. Paul Police are searching for suspects after a woman was seriously injured in an apparent shooting Friday night.

Police said they were alerted to the shooting around 11:30 p.m. Friday when a caller informed them someone was being shot at the 800 block of Rice Street.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds; she was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Her injuries are considered life-threatening.

At this time, officers say no arrests have been made and they are continuing to investigate the incident.