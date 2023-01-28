St. Paul Winter Carnival crowns new royalty

The St. Paul Winter Carnival officially has a new royal family.

The new royalty was crowned Friday night at the St. Paul RiverCentre.

King Boreas the 86th is former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Leo E. Lewis while Liv Swenson, who works at the University of Minnesota Foundation, won the title of Aurora, Queen of the Snows.

The royalty will be at various events over the next week.

The Winter Carnival runs through next weekend.

Leo E. Lewis and Liv Swenson (center) are named the new King Boreas the 86th and Aurora, Queen of the Snows, at the 2023 St. Paul Winter Carnival coronation on Jan. 27, 2023. (KSTP-TV)

On Saturday, KSTP’s Alex Jokich and Chris Reece will serve as grand marshals in the King Boreas Grande Day Parade while 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchors Brandi Powell and Matt Belanger will serve as grand marshals for the Vulcan Victory Torchlight Parade next Saturday, Feb. 4.

More information on the Winter Carnival is available online.