St. Paul voters approve holding city races with presidential elections, deny tax money for early learning

St. Paul voters on Tuesday have decided that during the next presidential election, they will also be choosing city leaders.

One of the questions on the ballot in St. Paul asked voters if they wanted to amend the city charter to allow city election to be held on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November and would be held during presidential election years. Currently, city elections are held in odd-numbered years.

Just over 60% of voters approved the question, with 74,941 saying yes.

The change will take effect in November of 2028. The city councilors elected last year in November will now serve a five-year term, while the winner of next year’s mayoral election will serve a three-year term.

Meanwhile, the second question asked if the city should levy taxes to provide early learning subsidies. That question failed, with nearly 60% of the voters saying no.

If it had passed, property taxes would levy by two million dollars each year for the next nine years.

All results are unofficial until canvassed.