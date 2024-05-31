St. Paul to install EV charging stations across East Side of city

The City of St. Paul is making efforts to expand its electric vehicle charging stations around the Greater East Side of the city.

Officials with the East Side Expansion Project say they’re planning to install 10 additional public charging stations, with five of them near Metro Transit Gold Line stations. Those stations include:

Mounds Boulevard Station (3rd Street and Mounds Boulevard)

Earl Street Station (Earl Street and Hudson Road)

Etna Station (Etna Street and Wilson Avenue)

Hazel Street Station (Hazel Street and Hudson Road)

Sun Ray Transit Center (Pederson Street and Hudson Road)

The other five stations will be placed around the city in locations determined from community input.

“It will be extremely valuable to work with the community to determine the ideal locations of the chargers to best meet the needs of the people and businesses in the area,” said Sean Kershaw, Director of Saint Paul Public Works. “Growing the EV Spot Network is exciting for everyone, providing more access to clean mobility options for residents on the East Side.”

Each charging station is set to include two dual-port 2 chargers, with one charger dedicated to Evie Carshare and the other designated for public charging.

