St. Paul shooting leaves woman injured, man in custody

St. Paul police say a man is in custody after a shooting Sunday night in the city’s South of Maryland neighborhood that left a woman injured.

According to police, officers were called to the 80 block of Cook Avenue West at 9:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

When police arrived, they found a woman who had been shot in her arm. She was brought to Regions Hospital for treatment, and her injury isn’t considered to be life-threatening.

Officers also found a man in the area where the shooting happened, and police say he was then identified as the shooter.

He was taken to the Ramsey County Jail on a suspected charge of second-degree aggravated assault.

Officers found several casings in the area of the shooting, and police say the investigation is ongoing.