St. Paul residents invited to Tuesday listening session on $855M budget proposal

Neighbors are invited to weigh-in on the proposed $855 million budget.

Community members in St. Paul will have a chance to tell city leaders their thoughts on Mayor Melvin Carter’s proposed plan for the 2025 budget during a meeting on Tuesday.

The proposed $855 million budget includes a property tax increase of nearly eight percent.

Officials say in total, if the budget is approved as is, the average homeowner would pay about $11 more per month. The money from that nearly eight percent tax increase would be used to help invest in things such as public safety, housing and homeless response.

Public safety was a big topic last week Wednesday, when both the St. Paul Fire and Police Departments outlined their needs to city council members.

Police Chief Axel Henry said currently – like so many departments across the country – the department is not operating at full strength and is down 60 officers. In turn, Chief Henry said that means increased costs when it comes to overtime hours for the officers filling those empty shifts.

“We have to go to the calls. We have to have police out there 365 days, 24 hours a day. So, we fill the gap of our loss, because we’re already very lean as a police department. We have to fill it with overtime and so the more we have to do in overtime shifts, the more expensive it becomes,” said Herny. “To think about it in plain language, for every dollar’s worth of labor, we’re spending $1.50 for that hole we’re trying to fill.”

Tuesday’s listening session is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Community Center.

Minneapolis citizens had a chance to sound off on their city’s budget proposal on Monday night. Councilors there are considering a budget of nearly $1.9 billion for 2025, which includes an eight percent property tax increase. For the owner of a $300,000 home, that would mean an increase of more than $200.

The proposal also includes the first year of raises for police, which will total 21% over three years.

Monday’s meeting was the first of three public hearings on the budget proposal.

The Minneapolis City Council is expected to take a final vote on the budget in December.