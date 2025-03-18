St. Paul Pride festival changes location for 2025

St. Paul Pride says that in 2025, they will be hosting their pride festival in a new location.

According to a press release from Ruck B Media, who is the event organizer for St. Paul Pride, the event will change location to St. Anthony Park at Dual Citizen Brewery instead of downtown St. Paul.

According to Kyle Rucker, the event organizer, the decision to change locations was based on community feedback, which said they wanted a safer venue with more parking, public access and rain protection.

“We love downtown, but it’s time to move on,” Rucker said in a press release. “Public safety, parking and public access is our priority. We are excited to continue to grow the St. Paul Pride Festival with Dual Citizen and the St. Anthony Park Community.”

The two-day event will remain free, running from June 14 until June 15 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.