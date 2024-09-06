St. Paul police welcome in new batch of officers at graduation ceremony

12 new SPPD officers graduate

The St. Paul Police Department has 12 new police officers as of Thursday night.

The officers went through a 16-week academy and were officially sworn in at a graduation ceremony held at Harding High School.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS spoke with Michael Judd, one of the new officers whose father is a longtime St. Paul police chaplain.

“I did feel like law enforcement was my own path and my own calling but i did hear a lot about the police department from my dad because he had worked in it,” Judd said. “He was just a bank of knowledge and a wealth of knowledge.”

The officers will hit the streets starting this weekend.