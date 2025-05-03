St. Paul Police say missing vulnerable man has been found safe

UPDATE: On Saturday morning, just before 8:30 a.m., authorities announced Sixavat was located and is safe.

The original article relating to his disappearance can be found below.

The St. Paul Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a vulnerable missing person, who was last seen Friday afternoon.

Chan Sixavat, 65, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Friday near the 1200 block of Ross Avenue in St. Paul.

Sixavat is 5’2″, weighs 145 lbs., with gray and black hair; the left side of his head is shaved.

He was last seen wearing a black cap, a black jacket with white on the front chest, black pants and dark shoes.

Anyone who knows Sixavat’s whereabouts is asked to call the St. Paul Police Department.