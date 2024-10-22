Missing teen with autism found safe, police say

UPDATE:

St. Paul police say the teen was found safe.

St. Paul police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing non-verbal teen with autism.

Ke-Andre Oliver-Butler, 16, was last seen around 5 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Forest Street and 4th Avenue East. He was last seen wearing a faded jean jacket, blue jeans with gold writing and black shoes.

Authorities say Ke-Andre is 5’08” and weighs around 110 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen him or have information on his whereabouts, you can call the authorities at 651-291-1111.