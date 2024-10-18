Missing 19-year-old male located safe

UPDATE 10/18 at 7:25 p.m.: Murray returned home safely, according to St. Paul police.

The St. Paul Police are asking for help locating 19-year-old Jae’Shaun Murray.

He was last seen leaving school on October 15th at 3:30 pm in the area of Jefferson Avenue and West 7th Street in St Paul.

Jae’Shaun is believed to be about 5’10, weighing around 240 lbs, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black ripped jeans, a blue shaggy hat, and a dark navy cross-body bag.

He is known to use public transportation, and it’s believed he was in the area of 5th Street and Minnesota Street on the evening of October 15th. Authorities are considering him missing and endangered.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the St Paul Police at 651-291-1111.