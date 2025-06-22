St. Paul Police respond to ‘very chaotic’ shooting that left 3 people injured

Three people were taken to the hospital late Saturday night in connection with a shooting incident at the 100 block of Kellogg Boulevard.

St. Paul Police said officers were called to Kellogg Boulevard around 11:45 p.m., where they found a “very chaotic scene,” locating two people who had been shot.

Those two individuals were taken to the hospital — their injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

Later, another injured person was brought to the same hospital for a gunshot wound — police did not state the severity of their injuries.

At this time, no suspect arrests have been made, and police say they are still working to identify them as well as the victims involved in this incident.