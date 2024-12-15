St. Paul police: Man in critical condition after being hit by vehicle

St. Paul police say they are investigating a crash late Saturday afternoon that they say left a man in critical condition.

According to police, officers were called to the area of 7th and Willis streets for a crash around 5:30 p.m.

There, officers found an injured man, who was then taken to an area hospital. Surrounding streets were blocked off in order to control traffic in the area.

Police add the driver is cooperating, and hasn’t shown any signs of impairment.

No other details about the man, the driver, or what led up to the crash were immediately provided.