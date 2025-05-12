St. Paul Police: Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times in his stomach

A man is in the hospital after being shot in the stomach multiple times early Monday morning, according to St. Paul police.

Officers were sent to the 1600 block of Charles Avenue around 2 a.m. after receiving reports of shots being fired. When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot in his stomach but was conscious and breathing.

He was taken to Regions Hospital with what police are calling non-life-threatening injuries.

Currently, police say they have “limited” information on a suspect and are still working to learn what led up to the shooting.