St. Paul police: Man dies after being stabbed multiple times

St. Paul police say a man is dead after being stabbed late Monday night in the city’s Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood, marking the city’s second homicide of the year.

According to police, officers were called to the 1400 block of 6th Street East around 11:30 p.m. for a report of a man down in front of a home.

When officers arrived, they found the man, who they said had multiple stab wounds. He later died at Regions Hospital.

His name and age haven’t been released, and an autopsy will be done by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office. However, police say they believe the man was around 19 or 20 years old.

As of this publishing, police say they’re still working to determine what led up to the stabbing and also identify those responsible.

During the overnight hours, police blocked off 6th Street East as they canvassed the neighborhood for clues.

If you have details which may help police with their investigation, you’re asked to call 651-266-5650.