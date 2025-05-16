St. Paul police investigating shooting that left man with life-threatening injuries
St. Paul police are investigating after a man was left with life-threatening injuries in a Thursday shooting.
Officers responded to the area of Western Avenue and University Avenue at around 4:45 p.m. on a report of shots fired.
Police say that a short time later, a man was dropped off at Regions Hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound to his abdomen and rushed into surgery.
Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting and identify any suspects.