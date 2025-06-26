St. Paul police investigating 16 reports of vandalized LGBTQ pride flags

St. Paul police say they’ve received 16 reports of damaged LGBTQ pride flags in the Highland Park and Macalaster-Groveland neighborhoods since Monday.

Below is a map of where damaged pride flags were reported:

Residents in the area are being urged to check their surveillance footage and contact police if they see anything suspicious. You can contact the Western District at 651-266-5512 or email the lead investigator, Sgt. Chuck Graupman, at Charles.graupman@ci.stpaul.mn.us.