St. Paul police employee wins gold at Special Olympics World Games

An employee of the St. Paul Police Department is coming back home with some hardware after competing in the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany.

St. Paul Police says its own Matthew Krohn was one of 133 people to represent the United States at the games.

Krohn, who has been with the police department for around five years, has been involved with Special Olympics for nearly 20 years, the department says.

He swam in three events at the games and won the 25-meter freestyle, winning a gold medal.

“We’re so proud of his accomplishment and are looking forward to welcoming him back to Saint Paul,” the police department posted on social media Tuesday. “Please help us congratulate Matthew!”