St. Paul police arrest 2 juveniles accused of firing guns, leading officers on chase

The St. Paul Police Department said two juvenile males have been arrested, both on suspicion of firing guns in the city on Wednesday.

Officers said the incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon when they were told shots had been fired near the intersection of Minnehaha Avenue East and Desoto Street.

When they arrived, police found two suspects, both juveniles, who led officers on a foot chase before they were taken into custody.

Investigating the scene, police said they found evidence a shooting had taken place in the area and recovered two guns but said no one was injured.

The juveniles have been placed at the Ramsey County Juvenile Detention Center for reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of a firearm by an ineligible person.