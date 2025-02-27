St. Paul police arrest 2 in connection with November homicide

St. Paul police say they’ve arrested two suspects who investigators believe were involved in a shooting that killed 24-year-old Dejuan Hemphill in November.

Jehovah Mekieyale Nelson, 19, and Kenneth Eugene Terry IV, 18, were taken into custody Thursday morning by St. Paul SWAT, the police department said.

Both were being held on suspicion of second-degree murder. The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office confirmed formal charges against Nelson and Terry were filed under seal.

Hemphill was shot near the intersection of Rice Street and University Avenue on the night of Nov. 5 and died more than a week later.