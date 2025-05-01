St. Paul police: 2nd grader brought a gun to Bruce Vento Elementary School

A second-grade student brought a gun to school on Thursday, according to St. Paul police.

Officers responded to the call at Bruce Vento Elementary School around 11:30 a.m.

A staff member told officers on scene they had found a gun in a student’s jacket pocket and officers recovered the gun.

According to police, the student had brought the gun to school to “show friends.” There were no threats to the school or students, and the gun was not loaded, police said.