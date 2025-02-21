St. Paul Police: 11-year-old who claimed someone shot him admits to shooting himself by accident

The St. Paul Police say an 11-year-old who was shot in the finger was the one responsible for his injury, and not another person like he initially said.

At 6:55 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to the 800 block of Third Street East on a report of an 11-year-old who had been shot in the finger. The boy was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The boy told police he had been walking home from a rec center when an unknown person approached him and fired six shots at him, striking his finger.

However, as officers began to investigate the shooting, they said they believed the shooting had occurred inside a house and had been accidental.

Speaking with the 11-year-old again, police said he admitted that he had accidentally shot himself in the finger with a gun.

Investigators said they obtained a search warrant for the residence and recovered two handguns. The investigation is still ongoing.