St. Paul mayor stepping in to help tenants at Alliance Bank Center after being told to vacate

The mayor of St. Paul is stepping in to help tenants at the Alliance Bank Center who were told to vacate immediately.

On Tuesday, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter visited all tenants in the Alliance Bank Center. The city says Carter has negotiated with both utility partners at Xcel Energy and District Energy to postpone any action related to electricity and heating until the end of the month.

The city says they will work directly with tenants to support their transition into new spaces downtown.

St. Paul says they did not post any orders or notices to vacate at Alliance Bank Center, adding that the notice to immediately vacate that was delivered to tenants was issued by Madison Equities.

The city says Madison Equities has not been paying for utility costs associated with building operations and that “Their failure as landlords led to the precautionary actions taken by the Saint Paul Fire Department meant to inform tenants of the risks, which happens after a utility company communicates service will be terminated.”

Below is the letter from Mayor Carter that was shared with each tenant: