St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter announces reelection campaign
Melvin Carter, the mayor of St. Paul, announced his intent to run for reelection.
According to his website, Carter was first elected to office in 2018. He was elected to serve a second term as mayor in 2021.
He boasts accomplishments such as:
- Raising the city’s minimum wage to $15/hour
- Tripling free programs at city rec centers
- Eliminating late fees in public libraries
- Reestablishing an Affordable Housing Trust Fund
- Expanding immigrant and refugee support resources
- Launching an Office of Financial Empowerment