St. Paul mayor, city leaders to commemorate investment in the city Wednesday morning

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter is set to meet with city leaders Wednesday morning to celebrate a “historic investment” in the City of St. Paul, according to a news release from the mayor’s office.

Council President Amy Brendmoen, Ramsey County Board Chair Trista Matas Castillo, members of the St. Paul legislative delegation, members of the city council and community members will join Carter at St. Paul City Hall.

The celebration comes after the legislature wrapped up a series of progressive bills last week, including the paid family and medical leave bill.

CLICK HERE to access KSTP’s 2023 Minnesota Legislative Tracker.

Check back for a live stream of the event at 11:15 a.m.