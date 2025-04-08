St. Paul mayor appoints interim council member to fill vacant seat

On Monday, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter appointed an interim city council member to fill the vacancy left by Mitra Jalali, who resigned in January and stepped down the next month.

Matt Privratsky was appointed by the mayor as the interim city council member for Ward 4.

He was one of four finalists selected by the St. Paul City Council to fill the empty seat until a special election this summer.

The city council was supposed to vote to appoint one of the finalists at a full council meeting on March 26, but they did not select anyone and laid over the vote to a special meeting on March 28 where it was withdrawn.

In a letter to the city clerk, Mayor Carter states that Privratsky will serve as a council member until a new member is elected during a special election on Aug. 12.

Carter also asked the city clerk to swear Privratsky into that position on Tuesday.

