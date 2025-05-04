St. Paul man with ‘rifle-style’ BB gun in custody after running from authorities

A St. Paul man is in custody after running from authorities while being in possession of a BB gun on Saturday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, troopers were dispatched to a crash in the area of I-35E south and Cayuga Street just before 9:25 a.m.

While they were responding, authorities saw a man in the area with what appeared to be a “rifle-style” weapon.

State Patrol said that troopers tried to make contact with the 40-year-old man, but he ran away and hid near the MnDOT building near I-35E and Maryland Avenue.

The man would not comply with commands, so St. Paul police used pepperball to get him out of hiding and eventually arrested him. Officials discovered that the man had a rifle-style BB gun in his possession.

Nobody was injured in the incident, according to State Patrol.

The man was booked into Ramsey County jail for carrying a BB gun in a public place and fleeing on foot.