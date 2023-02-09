St. Paul man sentenced to 20 years for fatally shooting 18-year-old in Aug. 2021

A St. Paul man convicted of fatally shooting 18-year-old Lavonte Baymond Love in August 2021 has learned his future, according to court documents.

A sentencing order shows 39-year-old Dennis John Edmondson has been ordered to serve 20 years in St. Cloud prison. As of Tuesday, Edmondson has served 535 days of credit toward the sentence.

Originally, Edmondson was charged with three additional counts, but he was only convicted of second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony.

As previously reported, St. Paul police officers went to the M&H gas station on Arcade Street the evening of Aug. 29 and found Love on the ground with a bullet in his neck. He later died at the hospital.

Witnesses told police about an altercation involving multiple people in vehicles that escalated to gunfire, and they pointed to Edmondson as the shooter.

At the time, he already had a warrant for his arrest and four prior felony convictions for terroristic threats and criminal sexual misconduct.