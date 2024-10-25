St. Paul man dies after house fire

A St. Paul man has died from his injuries following a house fire last week.

The St. Paul Fire Department states that crews were dispatched on Oct. 17 at 2:52 a.m. for a fire in a tuck-under garage of a home on the 10 block of Nelson Street.

When crews arrived, they were able to put out the flames quickly, however, they did find a man while searching the home, adding he was unconscious. This was after other occupants had escaped and told crews everyone was out, according to the fire department.

The man was brought to the hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries. His age and identity have not been released at this time.

The fire was determined to be accidental and started in the engine compartment of a vehicle parked in the tuck-under garage of the home. Fire officials say that smoke detectors woke up the household, which allowed several people to make it out safely.

“Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the victim during this profoundly difficult time,” the fire department said in a statement. “Every life lost is a painful reminder of the dangers fire can bring.”