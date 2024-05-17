St. Paul man critically injured during crash involving Lakeville police squad, 2 others hurt

Authorities say one person is in the hospital for life-threatening injuries following a crash late Thursday night in Lakeville that involved one of the city’s squad vehicles.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the squad was headed north on Cedar Avenue just after 10 p.m. when a southbound Toyota Corolla turned left in front of the squad. That’s when the squad hit the passenger side of the Corolla, according to the incident report.

A 31-year-old St. Paul man who was riding in the Corolla was taken to HCMC for life-threatening injuries. He wasn’t wearing a seat belt, according to the report.

Meanwhile, the Corolla’s driver, as well as another passenger – both identified by the agency as Burnsville men – received injuries considered to be non-life-threatening.

The man driving the squad, identified as a 27-year-old Apple Valley man, wasn’t injured, according to the report.

Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash, which is still being investigated.