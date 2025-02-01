St. Paul man charged after kidnapping, pouring boiling water on woman

A man has been charged after kidnapping and assaulting a woman in St. Paul earlier this week.

St. Paul police say that on Wednesday around 7:30 a.m., officers from St. Paul and Metro Transit responded to the report of an assault near Wabasha Street and Fillmore Avenue East. Once they arrived, officers found a woman with severe burns on multiple parts of her body in the intersection.

The woman told police she had been held against her will by a man, identified as 22-year-old Jabari Quentin Junior.

According to court documents, the woman said Junior brought her to Minnesota late last year and was forced to perform sexual acts for Junior’s profit.

Between Monday and Wednesday, court records list multiple instances of physical abuse by Junior. On Wednesday, Junior poured boiling water on the woman, causing severe burns.

Junior brought the woman to a bus shelter, called 911 and then ran to an apartment complex near Wabasha Street South and Fillmore Avenue East, which is where the assaults reportedly took place.

St. Paul police officers and SWAT responded to the apartment building and took Junior into custody.

The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office charged Junior with two counts of kidnapping, first-degree assault and second-degree assault. His first court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 24.

“I want to commend the work of our officers and those with Metro Transit Police who provided care for this victim of abuse,” said St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry. “Most importantly, I want to commend the bravery of this young woman who was determined to escape her abuser. Her actions helped us apprehend a man who has displayed hallmark traits of a dangerous predator. We thank the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office for pursuing justice in this case and potentially preventing others from being abused or worse.”