St. Paul man charged after carjacking, police chase last Sunday

Ramsey County prosecutors filed charges against a St. Paul man following a carjacking and kidnapping incident near Rose Avenue East on Sunday afternoon.

Prosecutors charged Joesiah Ramon Waukon, 21, with felony counts of armed carjacking, theft of a motor vehicle and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.

Officers apprehended Waukon after he crashed a stolen Toyota Tundra into another vehicle while turning onto the Interstate 35E entrance ramp off Maryland Avenue. Officers also took a woman — a friend of the victim who was sitting in the passenger’s seat — into custody following the crash.

According to court documents, the carjacking victim said Waukon and a second man robbed him at gunpoint after the victim picked up his friend, along with the two men. After the friend drove the Tundra into an alley, the second man put a gun to the back of the victim’s head and took his wallet and phone.

The victim then left the Tundra, and the second man then ordered the woman at gunpoint to drive away with the truck.

Police pursued the fleeing Tundra after it failed to stop for emergency lights near Arcade Street and Seventh Street East. The woman attempted to pull over for police, but Waukon and the second man ordered her not to stop.

The Tundra then stopped near Margaret Street, where Waukon and the woman switched seats before driving off. Waukon let the second man out of the vehicle somewhere near Earl Street and Hancock Street.

The court had an active warrant for Waukon’s arrest after he failed to attend a Dec. 2 sentencing hearing for unrelated charges.

Waukon had four previous felony convictions for a drug charge, two receiving stolen property charges and fleeing from police in a motor vehicle.

Waukon’s bail is currently set at $200,000.