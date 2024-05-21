St. Paul man accused of assault, illegal firearm possession enters guilty plea

A St. Paul man accused of shooting someone outside of an Apple Valley bar in 2023 has entered a guilty plea.

Court documents show 42-year-old Corey Steven Ryman submitted a guilty plea on Monday, May 20, to one of two felonies he is currently facing in Dakota County Court.

Ryman is pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by an ineligible person and as part of the agreement, prosecutors are willing to dismiss a charge of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon.

Both charges stem from an incident on Jan. 15, 2023, outside of a bar in Apple Valley. Court documents allege Ryman shot a man in the leg outside of Cowboy Jack’s before running away from the scene. Ryman was later identified by a witness, the shooting victim’s girlfriend, according to court documents.

Ryman will be in court again on August 7, for sentencing. Court documents show the agreement calls for a 60-month minimum sentence.