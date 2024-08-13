St. Paul house catches fire, cause under investigation

Fire crews are working to determine what caused a St. Paul house to catch fire Tuesday morning.

The St. Paul Fire Department reports that a house caught fire on the 700 block of Euclid St.

When the crew arrived at the scene, they discovered the house’s front porch was on fire, which was quickly extinguished.

However, the blaze was intense enough to collapse the porch where the fire was located.

The fire department said no one was injured and that the house appeared to be vacant.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.