St. Paul garage fire believed to have been intentionally set

A garage fire in St. Paul is now under investigation as authorities believe the blaze was intentionally started.

The St. Paul Fire Department said they learned of a fire in the 100 block of Manitoba Avenue around 1 a.m. Friday.

Arriving at the location, fire crews found a two-car detached garage on fire, with other structures nearby in danger of catching fire.

The department said they were able to put out the garage fire and “limit” damage to nearby structures, though the extent of the damages to the building was not specified.

No injuries were reported.

As fire crews began to investigate the cause of the fire, it was determined that it was intentionally set, with law enforcement being called to look into the incident.

The garage will also be assessed for structural integrity as the fire department said it appears unstable.