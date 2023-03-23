St. Paul Fire Department investigating overnight blaze at business

Firefighters in St. Paul were busy extinguishing flames at a business overnight.

Video shows the blaze at a building on Western Avenue North near Como Avenue around 12:40 Thursday morning.

Smoke could be seen coming out of the company called New Image Polishing and Plating.

Fire crews at the scene said nobody was inside at the time.

Any information on how the fire started or the extent of the damage has not yet been released.

St. Paul firefighters respond to a blaze on Western Avenue North near Como Avenue early Thursday morning (KSTP).

