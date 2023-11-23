St. Paul family hits football field for 90-year tradition

A St. Paul family is kicking off their 90th annual Battis-Bohen Turkey bowl where loved ones start the holiday with a game on the gridiron.

“It’s just really wonderful to be part of such a great family tradition,” Laura Bohen, participant, said. “It’s just silliness. I think we don’t have the best completion rate. People try to keep score.”

Every year, the Battis-Bohen family works up an appetite at Highland Park to kick off Turkey Day.

“I’ve been doing it since I was 8 years old and I’m 77 years old now,” Micheal Battis, participant, said. “We play rain, snow, sleet — you name it.”

The memories all started on the field in the early 1930s when family members decided the best way to start the holiday is with a few interceptions and some touchdowns.

“The most important thing is that these guys [kids] are having fun and that we’re all getting together,” Steve Battis, participant, said.

The teams range in age and athletic ability, but Laura explained most people show up to have a laugh.

But it’s not all fun and games, the winners can walk away with a custom-made trophy.

The Battis-Bohen teams agree, the real prize the whole family won the moment they stepped on the field.

“Bringing the families together every year to stay connected,” Laura said.

“We’ve had members that have moved out of state that have come out for the football game. So it’s really great to see everybody,” Micheal said.