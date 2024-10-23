St. Paul encampment catches fire Wednesday morning, no injuries reported

A homeless encampment in St. Paul caught fire Wednesday morning, burning a number of tents.

According to the St. Paul Fire Department, a fire started at an encampment behind the Mission-Bruce Vento Nature Sanctuary due to a currently unknown cause.

Courtesy: St. Paul Fire Dept. Courtesy: St. Paul Fire Dept.

Firefighters contained the fire and extinguished it quickly. The department said nearby train tracks were not damaged in the incident.

Courtesy: St. Paul Fire Dept.

A total of six tents were burned in the fire, but no injuries have been reported as of this publishing.