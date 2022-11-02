St. Paul city councilors table garbage rates discussion until December, hear rent stabilization appeal

Members of the St. Paul City Council tabled their discussion on garbage rates until Dec. 7 during their Wednesday afternoon meeting. The goal is to to finalize the rates that residents will pay for garbage collection next year.

Council members also heard an appeal filed by a renter who claimed her landlord violated the rent stabilization ordinance when they shifted utility costs from the landlord to the tenant.

RELATED: Tenants claim landlord raising St. Paul rent above 3% cap, 70+ requests to city to increase rent over ordinance limit

A year ago, voters approved a residential rent stabilization ordinance to cap increases at 3%. The ordinance went into effect earlier this year.

RELATED: St. Paul renters: Don’t allow affordable housing to be excluded from stabilization policy

However, there are a number of exemptions for landlords. As previously reported in September, the council approved a package of amendments that overhauled the rent stabilization ordinance.

RELATED: St. Paul proposes changes to rent stabilization ordinance