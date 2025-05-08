St. Paul City Council votes to roll back rent stabilization ordinance

The St. Paul City Council on Wednesday voted to pare back the city’s rent control ordinance while passing a suite of new tenant protections.

Voters approved a 3% cap on annual rent increases in 2021, but the ordinance was later modified to include a 20-year exemption period for new housing. An amendment that passed Wednesday will now permanently exclude any units that first received a certificate of occupancy after Dec. 31, 2004.

Proponents for rolling back rent stabilization, including Mayor Melvin Carter, say such a measure is necessary for attracting new development to fix the city’s housing shortage. Opponents argue a permanent exemption will gradually shrink the stock of rent-controlled housing available to working-class families.

“Our housing equity goals cannot be achieved without building more homes,” Carter said. “I applaud the council for adopting these policies, which I proposed to advance these critical goals together.”

The council rejected two amendments proposed by Council Members Nelsie Yang and Hwa Jeong Kim to extend the 20-year exemption window to 30 years and to require construction workers on new housing to be paid the prevailing wage to qualify for the rent control exemption.

Meanwhile, the council unanimously passed a range of new tenant protections, such as limits on security deposits and service fees and more specific steps landlords must follow before beginning the eviction process.

The new protections take effect in one year.