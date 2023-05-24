St. Paul City Council to vote on Summit Avenue Regional Trail plan Wednesday night

The St. Paul City Council plans to vote on approving the Summit Avenue Regional Trail plan following public comments Wednesday night.

The hearing is set to happen at 5:30 p.m. inside Room 300 in the St. Paul City Council Chambers following a recess after the regular council meeting that starts at 3:30 p.m.

Written public comments on public hearing items can be emailed to Contact-Council@ci.stpaul.mn.us,

CouncilHearing@ci.stpaul.mn.us, or by calling 651-266-6805 to leave a voicemail.

Learn more about the proposed plan here.

As previously reported, St. Paul Parks and Rec officials proposed building a 4.5-mile bike path on Summit Avenue to protect bicyclists. It would include a raised bike path separated from the road by a curb.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation reported 283 crashes on Summit Avenue between 2015 and 2019.

Critics of the plan point out that building the bike path would knock out a number of trees that have roots growing underneath the street. The plan would also have a portion of Summit Avenue go from two-sided parking to one-sided.

If approved, construction would still be about five years out.

RELATED COVERAGE:

St. Paul residents continue debate over Summit Avenue Regional Trail Plan

Summit Avenue Regional Trail plans to be discussed at Thursday night meeting

St. Paulites get first look at Summit Avenue regional trail concept