St. Paul City Council to hear public’s input on marijuana ordinance

New 3rd Precinct Plan Moves Forward

The St. Paul City Council will consider community input on a proposal to ban marijuana, hemp and cigarette smoking in city-owned spaces on Wednesday.

The city council will listen to St. Paul resident’s thoughts on the proposed ordinance at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Although the ordinance would ban the use of cannabis, hemp, and tobacco products in those spaces, officials say it wouldn’t affect possession of the products.

Recreational marijuana became legal in Minnesota on Aug. 1. Since then, a number of cities have enacted similar restrictions.

St. Paul City Council President Amy Brendmoen said the council has to balance the personal right to use these products with the right to be free of secondhand smoke.

The Minnesota Medical Association said last week that they support the council’s proposal.

Council member Mitra Jalali raised concerns earlier this month that the ordinance would limit renters as a violation of the proposed law constitutes a petty misdemeanor.