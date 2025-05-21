St. Paul City Council to consider renaming two parks after Dakota monikers

The St. Paul City Council on Wednesday is expected to take up a resolution to rename two spaces to reflect their historical status as Dakota sacred sites.

The proposal seeks to rename Bruce Vento Nature Sanctuary and Indian Mounds Regional Park to Waḳaƞ Ṭípi and Wicaḣapi, respectively. The area encompassing both of these sites would be called Imniżaska.

According to a staff report presentation, the strip of green space between the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood and the train tracks that run along the Mississippi River holds “deep spiritual significance for the Dakota.”

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and other local leaders are scheduled to hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon at City Hall to voice their support for the measure.