St. Paul City Council to consider eliminating some tobacco licenses in the city

The St. Paul City Council is meeting Wednesday to discuss restricting tobacco sales across the city.

The newly elected council is meeting at 3:30 p.m. to continue discussing removing tobacco vending machines in the city and reducing the amount of tobacco shop licenses.

The council is considering reducing tobacco shop licenses from 150 to 100 and tobacco product shop licenses from 25 to 15, in addition to moving the penalty section into the matrix penalties under section 310 of the legislative code.

Several leaders from tobacco-free organizations are scheduled to give comments at the meeting.

