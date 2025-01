An auto body shop in St. Paul was found on Fire Saturday morning.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. at the corner of Park Street and Cottage Avenue, where crews were still battling the flames.

A 5-EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer captured video of the fire, showing smoke coming out of the SKD Auto Tek, as well as fire coming from inside the building of the auto body shop.

At this time, the St. Paul Fire Department has not stated what caused the fire.