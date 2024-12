One person has been injured after a shooting in St. Paul Tuesday night.

St. Paul police say that officers responded to shots fired at an apartment complex in the 400 block of North Dewey Street just before 7 p.m.

Law enforcement found a man with a gunshot wound to the torso who was brought to the hospital for treatment. The man’s condition is unknown at this time.

Police are investigating the shooting and no suspects are in custody at this time.