The Minnesota State Patrol says a St. Paul man was killed Saturday morning after he was hit by a vehicle on Highway 52.

According to the St. Patrol, a vehicle was traveling south on Highway 52 in wet road conditions when it struck a man who was walking in the roadway at 2:13 a.m. Saturday.

The man, identified as 46-year-old Cher Vang, was killed as a result.

Alcohol is not considered a factor in the incident.