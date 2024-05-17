St. Louis Park teacher on leave amid investigation into ‘serious misconduct’

A teacher in St. Louis Park is on leave as police investigate misconduct allegations, school officials have confirmed.

According to St. Louis Park Public Schools, the district learned about a social media post that accused a St. Louis Park High School employee of “serious misconduct.” Police confirmed that they received a report from the district regarding a teacher just after 9:10 a.m. Friday.

It wasn’t immediately clear who the teacher is or what the allegations are, but the district says the teacher is on administrative leave and officials are working cooperatively with police for the investigation.

The district says it encourages anyone in need of support to contact its counselors and social workers, adding that any students with information about the situation should immediately tell school officials and police. St. Louis Park police encouraged anyone with information to call 952-924-2618.